Burlington police asking for public’s help finding 2 suspects accused of armed robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects accused of armed robbery of a Motel 6.

At 2:15 a.m., officers were sent to the Motel 6 at 978 Plantation Drive when they were told about an armed robbery.

The clerk said two males entered the business with guns and demanded money.

The clerk described the suspects as follows:

Male, slim build, 5’03-5’05, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants with a mask covering the entire face and gloves.

Male, slim build, 5’03-5’05, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with a mask covering the entire face and gloves.

The suspects had the clerk remove the money from the register then they fled into the parking lot toward Maple Avenue.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.