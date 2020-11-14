Burlington police arrest man in connection to shooting death of other man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been arrested in connection to the death of another man who was shot and killed in October, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At about 4:56 a.m. on Oct. 11, the BPD responded to the 1300 block of Beaumont Court in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, officers found Jasper David Thaxton Jr., 36, of Burlington, lying in front of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Thaxton was taken to a regional hospital and died on Monday.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants for first-degree murder were obtained for Richard Montgomery Robertson Jr., 30, of Burlington, who was arrested on Friday.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this

investigation and the whereabouts of Robertson. Call the Burlington Police

Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide

Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips

provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.