Burlington police arrest 2 men after series of chases, officer injured

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested after a series of chases that left an officer injured, according to Burlington police.

At about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1009 N. Anthony St.

When officers got to the scene, they report seeing Steven Haywood Squires, 37, running away from the home.

Officers chased him down and arrested him.

While police were arresting Squires, other officers on the perimeter saw a suspicious vehicle with no headlights driving through the area.

Police tried to pull over the vehicle to investigate, but it did not stop.

Officers chased after the suspicious vehicle until it stopped. Police say James Andrew Shanklin, 43, got out and ran into the parking lot of the Knights Inn at 2155 Hanford Road in Burlington.

Shanklin allegedly tried to steal another car from people in the parking lot, but officers were able to intervene and arrest him.

Shanklin was driving a car stolen from Bela Grocery at 1846 N. Church St. earlier in the night, police say. The victim’s description of the thief matched Shanklin.

A Burlington police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest of these two men, police say.

Squires was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay, and obstruct an officer.

Shanklin was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, speeding to elude arrest, driving while impaired, assault on a government official and resist, delay, and obstruct an officer.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, which helped arrest Shanklin, also filed charges but Burlington police did not have details at the time of reporting.