Burlington officers asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officials with the Burlington Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old Hailey Denton.

Denton was reported missing by a group home on Feb. 28.

She is described as 5’8″ and 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The investigation by the BPD’s Special Victims Unit originally led them to believe that Denton was with a family member, possibly her mother, in the Elizabeth City area

However, they cannot confirm that at this time.

Officers say they have no reason to believe she has been abducted.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this missing person case, and we ask you to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.