Burlington officer involved in two-vehicle crash on North Church Street

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A crash involving a Burlington police officer left a North Church Street intersection blocked Thursday morning, according to police.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that the crash took place at about 12:26 a.m. Thursday near West Holt Street.

Officers were responding to an emergency call when an officer was involved in a crash involving another vehicle.

The officer suffered minor injuries. The person or people in the other vehicle also suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, though officers say that are not ready to confirm their condition.

The crash left a utility pole damaged. The pole will need to be replaced.

Police have not yet determined who was at fault.

The intersection of North Church Street and West Holt Street was completely blocked.

