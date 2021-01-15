Burlington officer involved in crash while responding to burglary

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash in Burlington, according to police.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were responding to a burglary at a home on Lincoln Street in Burlington when an officer’s patrol vehicle and a pickup truck collided.

The patrol vehicle was heading east on North Church Street when the collision happened involving a 2004 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

After the crash, the patrol vehicle and the truck kept moving and hit a utility pole and several parked vehicles on the south side of the intersection.

The truck overturned due to the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated hospital.

No charges have been announced at this time.