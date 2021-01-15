BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash in Burlington, according to police.
At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were responding to a burglary at a home on Lincoln Street in Burlington when an officer’s patrol vehicle and a pickup truck collided.
The patrol vehicle was heading east on North Church Street when the collision happened involving a 2004 Nissan Titan pickup truck.
After the crash, the patrol vehicle and the truck kept moving and hit a utility pole and several parked vehicles on the south side of the intersection.
The truck overturned due to the crash.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated hospital.
No charges have been announced at this time.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Burlington officer involved in crash while responding to burglary
- Tampa mayor wants to fill Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
- Fake US leg band earns pigeon a reprieve from Australian death sentence
- Dr. Maya Angelou honored with a Barbie doll
- RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet