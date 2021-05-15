Burlington night club’s ABC permits suspended after recent stabbing, multiple reports of violence

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington night club’s ABC permits have been suspended after a history of violence and a recent stabbing, according to an NC Alcohol Law Enforcement news release.

On Sunday, officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at Royal, a private bar off of Corporation Drive in Burlington.

When they arrived, officers discovered there had not been a shooting, but a patron had been beaten and stabbed. The patron was taken to the hospital.

ALE then began investigating the incident.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents discovered a fight between a large group of patrons started inside the business and spilled out into the parking lot.

This was not the first interaction ALE and the BPD have had with Royal since first obtaining ABC permits in 2017.

On April 17, the BPD dealt with a large fight between patrons leaving Royal.

ALE and the BPD have documented reports for numerous disturbances, assaults, shootings, shots fired, loud music and various drug and alcohol-related violations at Royal.

ALE special agents collected signed affidavits from officers who have responded to Royal for calls for service in the past.

Due to the violence and drain on law enforcement resources, ALE special agents requested assistance from the ABC Commission to immediately suspend Royal’s ABC permits.

Criminal charges are expected as a result of the ALE investigation. The stabbing is still under investigation with the BPD.