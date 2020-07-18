Burlington man wins $200,000 from scratch-off he bought at Food Lion

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A stop for groceries turned Joshua Whitley, of Burlington, into the first winner of a Super 7s $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

On Monday, Whitley stopped at the Food Lion on Ramada Road in Burlington for groceries and bought a few lottery tickets.

After the trip to the store, he took his tickets back to the house where he scratched them one by one, saving his two $5 Super 7s tickets for last.

“My mom was beside me, and I started scratching the numbers off,” Whitley recalled. “It was a 2, a 0 and a 0, and I was like, ‘I won $200!’ and then I saw another comma behind and just kinda did a little Ric Flair ‘Woo!’ about 27 times. I feel very fortunate.”

Whitley, who works as a tile setter, claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“It still doesn’t even feel real,” said Whitley. “I think the house is in need of a new air conditioning system, but I’m planning on saving as much as I can.”

He says he also may look into replacing his 30-year-old truck with “something new.”