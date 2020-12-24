Burlington man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Reggie Owen, of Burlington, tried his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket and scored a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Owen bought his winning ticket for Saturday’s drawing using Online Play through the lottery’s website.
His winning Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to beat odds of 1 in 913,000, winning him $50,000.
His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.
Owen claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
No one won the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.
The jackpot climbs to $321 million as an annuity prize or $247.1 million cash.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
