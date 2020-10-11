Burlington man wanted in connection with shooting; victim in critical condition

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been charged with assault in connection to the shooting of another mam early Sunday, according to a news release.

At about 4:56 a.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to the 1300 block of

Beaumont Court in reference to an assault.

Upon their arrival, they located Jasper David Thaxton Jr., 36, of Burlington, lying in front of an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Thaxton has been transported to a regional hospital and is listed in critical condition.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants have been obtained for Richard Montgomery

Robertson Jr., 30, of Burlington for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Robertson left the scene prior to police arrival and his location is currently unknown.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this

investigation and the whereabouts of Robertson. Call the Burlington Police

Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide

Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips

provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.