Burlington man wanted after kidnapping, assault

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been charged with kidnapping and assault, according to a news release.

On Saturday at about 11:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to 702 Lakeside Ave. in Burlington in reference to a domestic assault.

While en route to the scene officers witnessed a vehicle crash into 651 W. Webb Ave. The vehicle crashed into the building and came to rest partially inside the building. The vehicle that crashed into the building was occupied by five people ranging in age from 3 years old to 28 years old.

A second vehicle was located crashed into a pole at 220 Elmira St.

Officers arrived on scene at 702 Lakeside Ave. and determined both vehicles were involved in the original disturbance.

Upon investigation it was determined that Rahyme Jamar Crisp, 21, of Burlington had kidnappe his girlfriend at knife point during the assault on Lakeside Avenue.

While chasing the victim with a vehicle, Crisp also struck a light pole in the parking lot of Lakeside Apartments. Crisp assaulted the victim and her children while they were attempting to flee by striking the vehicle they were in multiple times with the vehicle he was operating while driving on Elmira towards Webb Ave.

This caused the victim’s vehicle to strike the building at 651 W Webb Ave. As a result of the victim’s vehicle crashing through the wall of 651 W. Webb Ave a juvenile was transported to Alamance Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

Warrants have been obtained for Crisp for one count of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of misdemeanor hit and run.

Damages to the vehicles, buildings and utilities were estimated to be in excess of $20,000 dollars.

Anyone with information concerning this assault or the location of Crisp is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.