Burlington man wanted after allegedly shooting, killing Green Level man

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — A Burlington man is wanted for the murder of a man in Green Level, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:55 a.m. Sunday night, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on the 2200 block of James Boswell Road in Green Level.

Deputies believe 24-year-old Christopher Tyrick Gattis, of Green Level, was trying to leave a home when he was shot.

Gattis was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Deputies have identified a suspect as Lloyd Carvon Gillis Jr., 29, of Burlington. He has been charged with felony first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or visit www.p3tips.com. You may also call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.