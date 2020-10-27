Burlington man says he’s going to pay off his car after winning over $70,000 from ticket he bought at Harris Teeter

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Adam Roberts, of Burlington, won $72,796 from a $2 ticket be bought at Harris Teeter, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Roberts bought his $2 Lucky Clover ticket from the Harris Teeter on South Church Street in Burlington after finishing his shift as a customer service manager at the store.

“I looked at what was over $500, and the only thing that was over $500 was the jackpot,” Roberts said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way.’”

His ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win 20 percent of the jackpot. At the time of the win, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $363,980, producing a prize for Roberts of $72,796.

The win happened on Sept. 23 and was the first jackpot won in the game.

Roberts claimed his prize at the lottery’s Greensboro office. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $51,188.

“I’m probably going to put a lot away as a safety net,” said Roberts of his plans for his prize money. “But I’ll pay off the car and go figure out what I want to do.”

Latest headlines from FOX8