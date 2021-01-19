Burlington man holds memorial to honor father who died due to COVID complications

The phrase gone but not forgotten describes Dustin Morton’s memory of his late father, Alamance County firefighter and retired Sergeant Tim Morton.

“He was always joyful to be around. There was never a dull moment with him,” Dustin said.

He says the days leading up to his father’s death were unbearable.

“We were working with the doctors to possibly get him on a transplant for his lungs because they were no longer in good use,” Dustin said.

On Jan. 2, Tim passed away due to COVID complications. The pictures and stories he heard about his father bring him comfort in moments when he’s deeply missed.

“Everyone he was around, he touched somebody and the lives of somebody in some way,” Dustin said.

Moving on isn’t easy for Dustin, especially for his 3-year-old son Raylan.

“Every night when we go to bed, we tell him ‘tell papa goodnight,’ and he’ll look up and go ‘night, night, papa,’ Dustin said.

Remembering lives lost to COVID is a community effort in Burlington.

“It’s a good way for the people to live on in their hearts and to not forget,” Dustin said.

The COVID remembrance is scheduled to end tonight at 8 p.m.