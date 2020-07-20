Burlington man facing kidnapping, rape, strangulation charges

MEBANE, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, rape and assault by strangulation, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Andres Gonzales, of Burlington, is charged with the following:

one count of felony assault by strangulation

one count of felony kidnapping

one count of felony first-degree forcible rape

one count of felony second-degree forcible rape

two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats

two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

one count of misdemeanor assault on a female

On Wednesday, the Alamance County Special Victims Unit were told about a sexual assault which happened Monday July 12.

The victim from Charlotte told investigators she was taken to a home on Bonfire Drive near Mebane.

The victim said she accompanied Gonzeles from her home in Charlotte.

The victim identified Gonzales as the assailant. Gonzales and the victim are acquainted.

SVU investigators completed interviews and collected evidence leading them to take out charges on Gonzales. He was arrested on Friday and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He is under a $4 million secured bond.