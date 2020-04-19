Burlington man faces additional sex offense charges after 2nd victim comes forward

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing additional charges after alleged inappropriate actions with a minor, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Lon Townsend, 50, is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony statutory sex offense by an adult and felony disseminating obscene material to a minor.

On April 9, the sheriff’s office got a report that a minor was interacted with inappropriately online.

During interviews, the minor talked about the inappropriate online activity and also alleged being touched inappropriately at another time.

A warrant was obtained for Townsend’s arrest and he turned himself in.

As the investigation continued, the Special Victims Unit discovered a second minor who came forward describing an incident with Townsend.

Both minors were interviewed about their encounters with Townsend.

He was arrested on the additional charges Saturday.

He is under a $75,000 bond.