Burlington man charged with statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of committing a statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 19, 2020, the ACSO Special Victims Unit learned of an alleged sexual assault that happened a year earlier on or about the date of June 1, 2019.

Investigators interviewed the victim and identified the suspect as Justin Neal Bennett, 40, of Burlington.

On Thursday, Bennett was arrested and charged with felony first-degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.