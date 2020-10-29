Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man is facing a sex offense charge involving a minor, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

James Reiner Luzon Natulla, 24, of Burlington, is charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Oct. 20, members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team received information about an individual who disseminated child sexual abuse material from a residence within Alamance County.

Through the investigation, detectives found that the incident occurred at a home on N.C. 87 in Burlington.

The home was searched on Tuesday and Natulla was arrested.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

