Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple sex crime charges following an investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Jeffrey Lynn Haithcox, 49, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony failure to report address as a sex offender.

On Wednesday, members of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office’s new Human Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant on Graham Street in Burlington.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation, where an individual had disseminated child sexual abuse material, the release said.

As a result of the search warrant, Haithcox was identified as the suspect. Haithcox was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center, where he was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Haithcox is a registered sex offender for crimes that happened in the state of Georgia.

This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.