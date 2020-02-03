Burlington man arrested after standoff, accused of kidnapping woman, threatening her with a glass bottle

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a woman and threatened her with a glass bottle in Alamance County.

At about 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Alamance County deputies responded to a possible hostage situation on Mitchell Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the scene, deputies found Sean Harrison Hudson, 45, of Burlington, allegedly holding a woman against her will.

According to an arrest warrant, Hudson told the woman she “only had a few minutes to live” while he swung a glass bottle at her. He’s also accused of taking her cell phone to keep her from calling 911.

The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around the home and was able to get the victim out.

Deputies told Hudson to come out before entering the house and arresting him.

Hudson is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications.

He received a $20,000 bond.

