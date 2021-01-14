Burlington man arrested after chase, ramming 2 Alamance County deputy patrol vehicles, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after a chase and ramming two patrol cars, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to an address on the 6500 block of Union Ridge Road for a welfare check.

At the scene, deputies say James Lee Yancey Markley, 20, of Burlington, left in his vehicle and hit a deputy’s patrol car on the way out of the driveway while the deputy was in the patrol car.

Markley then drove away without stopping, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies pursued the driver south on Union Ridge Road. The driver was reportedly speeding and driving in a reckless manner.

As the suspect vehicle reached the intersection of Union Ridge Road and Jeffries Cross Road, the driver swerved off the road and nearly hit several church signs.

The driver then hit several road signs at the intersection.

Deputies say Markley then drove into the parking lot of Union Chapel United Church and rammed another deputy’s patrol vehicle. After ramming the patrol vehicle, Markley’s vehicle was stopped and deputies were able to arrest him.

He has been charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel, felony fleeing to elude, resisting delaying and obstructing, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired, felony assault on a government official, reckless driving, hit and run from a scene causing property damage and failure to heed emergency lights and sirens.

Markley received a $50,000 secured bond.