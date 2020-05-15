Burlington man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman, police K-9

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man faces more than a dozen felony charges after allegedly stabbing woman and a police K-9, according to Burlington police.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a stabbing on the 1500 block of North Mebane Street.

At the scene, police found 38-year-old woman from Burlington suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers identified the suspect as Ali Asghari Sandi, 41, of Burlington. They tried to detain him just outside of the home.

While trying to arrest Sandi, the suspect allegedly assaulted officers by throwing gasoline on them and charging at them with a knife.

Sandi reportedly stabbed K-9 Talon during the arrest.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Burlington officer was also treated for injuries suffered during the arrest.

K-9 Talon is undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sandi has been charged with seven counts of assault with a deady weapon on a government official, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury, one count of assault on a law enforcement agency animal, three counts of assault on a government official and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He received a $180,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.