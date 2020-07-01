Burlington man arrested after alleged statutory rape

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man faces multiple felony charges after he was accused of child sex crimes, according to police.

On Tuesday, deputies learned that a 12-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives spoke with the victim and the victim’s family, and the sheriff’s office was able to get evidence from a digital device.

Detectives arranged to meet up with Tony Lopez-Cinto, 20, of Burlington, where he was identified and confronted by Specials Victim Unit investigators.

Lopez Cinto portrayed himself as a minor, when he is in fact 20 years old.

He was arrested and charged with felony statutory rape of a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony soliciting a minor by computer and appear, and misdemeanor resisting, delaying and obstructing an investigation.

He received a $150,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office to speak with a member of the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100