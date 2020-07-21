Burlington man accused of using former boss’s credit cards, making more than $29,000 in purchases

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man faces 23 felony charges after he was accused of credit card fraud involving his former boss, according to Burlington police.

On Wednesday, a man reported possible financial card fraud dated between April 6 and June 12.

He said there were numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals and purchases made using two of his credit and debit cards, adding up to more than $29,700.

Officers determined that Quentin Dvongelo Sellars, 32, of Burlington, who knew and used to work for the cardholder, was responsible.

Sellars was arrested on Monday and charged with 20 counts of felony financial card fraud, two counts of felony financial card theft and felony identity theft.