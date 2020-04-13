Burlington man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing charges after alleged inappropriate actions with a minor, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Lon Townsend, 50, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and felony disseminating obscene material to a minor.

On April 9, the sheriff’s office got a report that a minor was interacted with inappropriately online.

During interviews, the minor talked about the inappropriate online activity and also alleged being touched inappropriately at another time.

A warrant was obtained for Townsend’s arrest and he turned himself in.

He was given a $20,000 bond.