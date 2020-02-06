Burlington man accused of strangling, punching his mother, assaulting his grandfather

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after deputies say he assaulted his mother and grandfather, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a family disturbance on Johnson Road in northern Alamance County.

At the scene, deputies found a man and a woman with injuries.

The woman had scratches and red marks on her neck, consistent with being strangled, deputies said. Deputies say the attacker also pulled her hair and punched her in the face multiple times.

The man had been pushed onto the floor.

Deputies believe Urais Samuel Singletary, 28, of Burlington, attacked his mother and his grandfather.

They found Singletary on the victim’s property.

He was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct.

He received a $17,500 secured bond.