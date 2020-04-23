Burlington man accused of giving heroin to person who overdosed

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after allegedly giving heroin to someone who overdosed, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies arrested Christopher Shawn Bailey, 29, of Burlington, after what the sheriff’s office described as a “brief but intense narcotics related investigation.”

Bailey was charged with one count of selling and delivering a schedule I controlled substance, heroin, to a person who suffered an overdose.

Deputies say the victim survived.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the distribution of heroin connected to overdoses within Alamance County are asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 and request to speak with a narcotics investigator.