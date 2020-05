BURLINGTON, N.C. — A local K-9 will soon return to the force after he was badly injured during an arrest.

The City of Burlington shared a photo of K-9 Talon, who is wearing a cone while he heals.

“Talon is getting better every day and will be back on the job with the @BurlingtonNC_PD in no time!” the city said.

Talon was badly injured recently while assisting in an arrest. — City of Burlington (@BurlingtonNC) May 21, 2020