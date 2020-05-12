Burlington firefighters respond to fire at home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Firefighters with the Burlington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, according to a BFD news release.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 507 Cameron Street around 10:15 a.m.

The first fire department units arrived in just over three minutes from the time of dispatch and found light smoke showing.

Firefighters started looking for the origin of the smoke and found an appliance that had malfunctioned and filled the home with smoke.

The fire was contained to the appliance and did not cause more damage to the home.

Firefighters then disconnected power from the appliance, ventilated the home and searched for any additional hot spots but found none.

The occupant of the home was not there at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries.

Damage was minimal with it primarily being confined to the appliance since the smoke alarm alerted the next door neighbor, who heard the alarm and quickly called 911.

The cause of the malfunction in the appliance and the fire is still under investigation.