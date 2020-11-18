Burlington firefighters battle fire at Ace Cycle Sales on North Church Street; road closed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington firefighters are battling a fire on North Church Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at Ace Cycle Sales, located at 2468 N. Church St., just before 1p.m.

Firefighters worked for about two hours to get the fire under control.

There is no word on what started the fire or the extent of the damage. The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

North Church Street is currently closed at the scene of the fire.