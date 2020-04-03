Burlington firefighter taken to hospital after falling through floor of burning house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A firefighter was hurt falling through the floor of a home on fire, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

At about 3:35 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a fire at 2604 Amherst Court.

The fire units arrived on scene three minutes after the call and found the building full engulfed in flames.

Believing someone was inside, firefighters went in to search.

That's when two firefighters fell through the floor into the basement.

More firefighters came in to rescue them and found one of the firefighters injured.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital by Alamance County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to leave the hospital later on Friday.

Crews later found the person, who they though was inside, outside and safe.

The fire department estimates damage to be substantial.

Burlington fire crews received help from Alamance County EMS, the Burlington Police Department, Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy.

No word on the cause of the fire.