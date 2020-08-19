Burlington family unable to access schoolwork on district hotspot

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It is three days into the start of the school year and Triad families tell FOX8 they’re having problems getting connected to remote learning.

“Extremely frustrating. Not just for me but for the kids as well,” Tawonda Eaton said.

FOX8 first spoke to Eaton and her family last spring. At the time her oldest daughter Amari, a straight-A student in the Alamance-Burlington School System, had trouble logging on and accessing her online assignments because of a spotty internet connection. Fast-forward to fall and the first week of school. Eaton’s two younger children, a high school junior and a fifth grader, are having trouble connecting to the internet days after receiving a brand new hotspot to solve the problem.

“I would have thought that after having to deal with this last year that they would have been more prepared to face the school year,” Eaton said.

The hotspot works well enough when one child is using it but when both are trying to complete their daily assignments, Eaton says their internet takes a long time to load and will cause one of her children to lose their work if the other is logging on.

“It’s really hard because I like to learn but the internet just doesn’t let me,” said Eaton’s son, a fifth grader at Eastlawn Elementary.

Eaton’s son hasn’t accessed a single online assignment this week and when he tried to his sister lost connection in the middle of a test and had to start from the beginning.

Eaton is running out of patience and options. She’s considering taking out a small loan to afford better internet service and keep her children from falling behind on their assignments.

“At this point, what do you do? I’m using the device that they have given us that they said would be able to sustain them both being on the internet. As you can see, it doesn’t. This isn’t working,” Eaton said.

The district hotspots are designed to handle several students working at once. A district spokesperson tells FOX8 families who are having trouble with them should call the technology helpline at (336) 438-4357.