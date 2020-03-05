Burlington Cummings band to play for Boston College at ACC tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A well-known Alamance County high school band will cheer on the Boston College Eagles men's basketball team and their fans at the ACC tournament next week.

The Alamance-Burlington School System got the call that Boston College was not sending their pep band to the men's ACC tournament. So the school system turned to another school that goes by BC, Burlington Cummings. Malachi Thompson is a senior and a member of the Cummings band. He can't believe he will be playing in front a huge crowd at the Greensboro Coliseum.

"I am excited," Thompson said. "I am so honored to play for this college."

Boston College sent Burlington Cummings two pieces of music the pep band has to play. One of those selections is the Boston College fight song that dates back to 1885. Gregory Milton is the Cummings High School band director. Milton said not only is the song one of the oldest college fight songs, it is also tough to play.

"We are excited to play that history," Milton said. "It was difficult and challenging but they stepped up to the plate."

The ensemble of roughly 30 high school and a handful of middle school students played the Boston College fight song perfectly. You can't entertain fans with just two songs, so the rest of the set list is made up of numbers the Cummings band chose. It includes everything from Baby Shark, popular hits, and the theme music of a well-known all-sports cable network.

"We love to bring excitement and the crowd loves it," Thompson said. "We put on a show and make it fun. We love to do that."

Freshman Gabriela Neri is also looking forward to entertaining ACC basketball fans.

"It's fun. You have to have discipline," Neri said. "In the end, have fun and play your music."

This is a special time for the band. Their talent is known around Alamance County and now Milton feels they are ready to share it with the ACC.

"I don’t know of any high school or middle school that is given this opportunity to play for a college," Milton said. "So the other college bands, we are coming for you.”

To complete the transformation into the Boston College pep band, the college sent Burlington Cummings maroon colored t shirts with the name "The Nest" written on them. "The Nest" is the name of the Boston College pep band.

The ACC men's basketball season is still going, so tournament seeding has not been determined. Burlington Cummings will begin entertaining the crowd either on Tuesday or Wednesday.