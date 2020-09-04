Burlington couple still waiting on missing stimulus check, months worth of unemployment back pay

BURLINGTON, N.C. — It’s a double whammy for one couple in Burlington.

They’re still waiting on a missing stimulus check and three months’ worth of unemployment back pay, which all totals several thousand dollars.

“We’ve always been on time with bills and everything, and we want to stay like that, but it’s getting pretty tight,” Alicia Sheffield said.

Sheffield lost her job in March. She put in 16 years at the Country Grill in Burlington before the pandemic forced her to walk away.

“When all this came upon us it was like a shock really for everybody, and it was not like, “Well you got a couple more weeks,’ it was like, ‘Today is your last day,'” Alicia Sheffield said.

In June, her daughter convinced her things weren’t turning around and she needed to file for unemployment. When she did, she was told the money she’s owed in back pay from March to May would deposit in her account in a few weeks.

It’s September and she’s still waiting.

Meanwhile, Ron Sheffield, who is retired, is still holding out for a stimulus check that has already been paid out to 5.1 million other people in the state.

“I worked hard most of my life to get what we do have, and so every dollar counts with us,” Ron Sheffield said.

The Sheffields say all they can do now is trust in God to keep a roof over their heads.

“Patience. God has given us patience and so it’s just one day at a time,” Alicia Sheffield said.

When FOX8 reached out to the Division of Employment Security a representative said they cannot comment directly on an individual’s claim, however, they would look into the problem.