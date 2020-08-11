Burlington Carousel Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Photo taken July 2020 of the Burlington Dentzel Carousel while undergoing a full restoration in preparation for the 2021 Carousel Festival. (City of Burlington)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Carousel Festival has been postponed after the City of Burlington concluded it would not be possible to hold the event and conform to health and safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

The festival is typically held during the third week of September each year by the Burlington Recreation and Parks’ B-town Events division.

The event brings about 15,000 people to the city over two days.

“Burlington’s circa 1910 Historic Dentzel Carousel is undergoing a full restoration by Carousel Carvings, Inc in Marion, Ohio,” the city said. “The Carousel’s return to City Park is anticipated by the 2021 Carousel Festival when it will be located in a newly constructed Carousel House. While the 2020 Festival cancellation is disappointing, the 2021 Burlington Carousel Festival will truly be a memorable celebration.”

The City of Burlington plans to use its social media accounts to share the oral history of local carousel stories recorded during the 2019 festival.

To submit your own story, visit the City of Burlington website.