Burlington boy gives to local people facing homelessness

BURLINGTON, N.C. — He is only 6 years old and is already doing Santa’s work.

“I saw some people that needed help,” Owen Mitchell said.

Owen is spreading joy this Christmas to people who don’t have a home or food to eat.

“His exact words were he wanted to make sure they had a warm meal and give them a card to tell them about Jesus,” said Whit Mitchell, Owen’s father.

Inside the bags are simple treasures that could give people comfort.

“There are 20 blankets, so I made 20 cards. I finished the rest of them today,” Owen said.

The idea to give, rather than receive, came straight from Owen’s heart.

He raised around $400 selling Grinch handcrafted art to people in Burlington.

“He asked me if I wanted to buy one. He was trying to sell them to fund his project to help the homeless. I bought the one he had left,” Whit said.

The pandemic changed the way Owen looked at life and helped him realize what’s truly important.

“We like to show him the videos of the kids that receive in foreign countries just how excited they are getting a toothbrush, comb, very simple things,” Whit said.

Fifteen bags were given to people facing homelessness.

With the money raised, Owen bought 20 gift cards from Danny’s Café in Burlington, giving them a meal.