Burlington barber begins offering custom-made hairpieces as Charlotte barber’s method grows in popularity

BURLINGTON, N.C. — More than two-thirds of men start losing noticeably losing their hair by 35.

Keith Williams says when he started losing his, he knew it was natural but he couldn’t just get over it.

“Unfortunately for me, it has taken away some of my confidence when I’m out in public in front of others,” Keith said.

While researching alternatives to hair replacement treatments that can cost thousands, he found Wade Menendez on Instagram. Wade creates custom-made hairpieces that he calls the hair unit.

“I had started following him. And when I realized that some of the cuts that I saw were actually this process known as the hair unit, I contacted him, and he’s been great for me,” Keith said.

“My hair unit is a custom-made wig or hairpiece that’s made for people that have lost their hair for reasons like alopecia, cancer, male-pattern baldness,” Wade explained when we sat down with him in 2019.

When we met Wade in Charlotte last year, he told us he had so many people from all over the country calling him to get on his schedule for a hair unit that he just couldn’t keep up with the demand. So, he traveled to major cities around the country teaching barbers his technique.

Mike Vanhook took the class in Charlotte. He owns CraziCutz in Burlington.

“I had a lot of customers asking can you make my hair grow back,” Mike says. “So, I knew it was something out there that could give them a temporary fix.”

He told us then that he already had clients lined up.

“Like anything else, it’s trial and error. But we got it figured it out. The clients love it. I have done quite a few since the class. I’m not the best. But I’m doing it. I’m learning.”

Keith was planning to go to Maryland for Wade to do his unit. But then he saw our story and reached out to Mike.

“Just watching their confidence from the time they come in the door and when they leave is amazing,” Mike says.

“I can look people in the face more when I’m out,” adds Keith. “But more than anything, a lot of people don’t understand what men go through. They think it’s something that because so many men experience it that it’s easy for them. But there are a lot of us who have a hard time dealing with it. I’m no exception.”

These units are for men. A lot of women get them too. Mike says you can get one that lasts 1-2 weeks all the way up to 3-4 months. It just depends on how much you’re trying to spend.