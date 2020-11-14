Burglar hits home of HGTV star while defecating in her garage

INDIANAPOLIS — A burglar struck the star of HGTV’s Good Bones, which is the show known for flipping homes and restructuring neighborhoods in the Indy area.

Only this crook didn’t just take something, he left a nasty reminder behind.

“Last Saturday someone came in, stole more things, and pooped in the garage,” says homeowner Karen E Laine with shock, “It’s sort of an epithet to say I poop on you.”

E Laine says it’s the third time someone got into her home, and the second time they have left a fecal folly in her garage. The latest, came the same day her youngest daughter got married. They entered through a back gate before getting into their garage. The first time they stole her husband’s bike, then defecated in a bucket in the garage.

“It seems very personal and intentional,” E Laine adding that the suspect rummaged through their bathroom in the garage, “So they know we have a bathroom. That’s what makes it feel personal because it’s not, ‘Oh, I need to go to the bathroom.’ It’s I’m going to leave my feces behind for you to clean up.”

This last time they got into their home as her family slept. The crook made off with her purse. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reports say the suspect used the card at several area locations. What the crook didn’t realize is E Laine is a former deputy prosecutor.

“Probably not the house you want to burglarize because I was immediately on the case!” smiled E Laine, “I found out where my credit cards were used, I got it to law enforcement. I said you need a warrant today to get an address on this. [The investigator] was able to recover video, so we may have people on video.”

IMPD continues to investigate the situation. E Laine says they are also analyzing the feces for DNA.