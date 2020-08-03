Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru

A sign stands outside a Burger King restaurant November 1, 2006 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a Burger King employee, according to WOFL.

Sunday night, deputies responded to a shooting at the restaurant at 7643 E. Colonial Drive in Orange County, Florida.

At the scene, deputies found 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Deputies said Joshua was working in the drive-thru when a woman became angry over the long line.

She told the worker that she would call in her “man” to the restaurant, and the employee gave the customer a refund and asked her to leave, WOFL reported citing an arrest affidavit.

That night, the woman returned with Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37. The man allegedly put the employee in a headlock and tried to choke him.

The fight was broken up, but Rodriguez-Tormes then shot Joshua in the parking lot.

Rodriguez-Tormes was arrested on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, WOFL reports.