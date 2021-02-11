Building evacuated during fire at Kernersville business

(Credit: Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville business was evacuated Wednesday night as firefighters battled a fire, according to a news release from the Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported at 7:12 p.m. at TexTech Coatings, located at 215 Drummond St.

All employees evacuated the business.

The fire was contained to an industrial oven inside the business and was brought under control at 7:49 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation by the Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office.