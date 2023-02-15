GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are nine men in Greensboro who are quickly becoming friends.

They didn’t really know each other at this time, last year. Then, all of their wives got pregnant within a few months of each other. The nine wives had ten babies, in a little more than 6-months’ time.

Now, these men all socialize – often, with the babies strapped to their chests in those snuggly carriers, as they were on a night out, together, in late January.

“We all get along, we’ve all got a lot of commonalities,” says Michael Barr, a first-time dad. “Obviously, we’ve all got new kids and that’s a top of conversation, quite frequently.”

They’re loving every minute of it.

“It’s like my favorite thing, probably,” says Tyler Woodall, with a smile.

Not that there aren’t some challenging moments.

“The sleep deprivation, the things that come to play as a new parent. It felt like, in my case, a lot of my questions went to my wife,” says Michael – oh, did we mention that all 9 wives are certified nurse anesthetists at Cone Health?

“I definitely go to my wife, Courtney, first,” says Tyler. “I figure, like, ‘What’s he doing, what’s he doing?’ And then she gets all the information, she’s like, ‘He’s hungry.’”

But it’s the community they’ve created and the experiences they can all share (including one dad who has a few older children) that has made it easier on all of them.

“I think the whole, it-takes-a-village-to-raise-a-child comes full circle,” says Michael. “We’re dealing with our things, internally, as new parents with our son but we’ve also got sounding boards with nine other couples who we share ideas and best practices with. It’s certainly helped me.”

Meet four of the families in this Valentine’s Day edition of The Buckley Report.