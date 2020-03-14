Brunswick County person who tested presumptive-positive for coronavirus traveled through Wilmington International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Brunswick County person with the first presumptive-positive case of novel coronavirus in the county traveled through Wilmington International Airport (ILM) recently, WECT reports.

On Saturday afternoon, New Hanover County officials said they were told a person flew into ILM on Tuesday, March 10. Due to privacy concerns, they could not say which flight.

Public Health officials were told the traveler did not make any stops in New Hanover County while driving directly home to Brunswick County in their personal vehicle.

The person was reportedly experiencing symptoms at the time.

County officials will be speaking with anyone who was within six feet of the individual.

“Local public health staff, in coordination with information from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will notify anyone in our community who was within six feet of the traveler on a plane, and those notifications should be made in the coming days. Travelers who are contacted may be asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” the release states.

As concern around the coronavirus has grown over the past few days, the airport has increased its cleaning and sanitizing measures.

