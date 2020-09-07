Bruce Williamson, former lead singer of the Temptations, dead at 49 from COVID-19

Bruce Williamson (L) and Ottis Williams of The Temptations perform during a celebration of African-American history month in February 2008 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN)

LAS VEGAS — Bruce Williamson, the onetime lead singer of the Temptations, has died at the age of 49, TMZ reports.

Williamson died Sunday night at his home in Las Vegas after battling COVID-19, according to TMZ.

Williamson’s son, Bruce Williamson Jr., posted an emotional tribute to his father on Facebook, saying, “There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON”