BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — A man with autism has gone missing in Guilford County, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Delton Cumine was last seen on Tuesday on the 100 block of Read Oak Court in Browns Summit.

He is described as a 36-year-old Middle Eastern man. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and neon green shoes.

Deputies say Cumine has autism and is currently battling paranoia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Detective Fleming at (336) 641-5840.