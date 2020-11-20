RALEIGH, N.C. — A Browns Summit man landed a $100,000 prize playing Powerball, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
On Wednesday night, Nduka Egeonu, of Browns Summit, stopped by the Murphy USA on 6th Street in Greensboro and picked up a $3 Power Play ticket.
His ticket matched four of the white balls as well as the Powerball, beating odds of 1 in 913,000.
The $50,000 prize doubled when the 2x multiplier was drawn.
On Thursday, Egeonu claimed his winnings at the lottery headquarters and, after taxes, took home $70,751.
The jackpot remains un-won, meaning that it will climb to $192 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life and Carolina Cash 5.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Browns Summit man wins $100,000 Powerball prize thanks to 2x multiplier
- 35th Annual Shoppers’ Day held at Four Seasons Town Centre
- ‘We want to see more safe places’: Federal officials say South Carolina lacks resources for trafficking survivors
- Davidson County food drive being held for pets in need
- Colorful Colorado: Sunrise paints skies in vast array of color