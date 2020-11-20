Browns Summit man wins $100,000 Powerball prize thanks to 2x multiplier

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Browns Summit man landed a $100,000 prize playing Powerball, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

On Wednesday night, Nduka Egeonu, of Browns Summit, stopped by the Murphy USA on 6th Street in Greensboro and picked up a $3 Power Play ticket.

His ticket matched four of the white balls as well as the Powerball, beating odds of 1 in 913,000.

The $50,000 prize doubled when the 2x multiplier was drawn.

On Thursday, Egeonu claimed his winnings at the lottery headquarters and, after taxes, took home $70,751.

The jackpot remains un-won, meaning that it will climb to $192 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life and Carolina Cash 5.