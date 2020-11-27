Browns Summit man shot, killed at Cheetah Club in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Browns Summit man was shot and killed early Friday morning at Cheetah Club in Greensboro, according to a police report.
At approximately 1:19 a.m. officers responded to 626 Guilford College Road, Cheetah Club, in reference to a discharge of firearm call.
Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Brandon Jaquay Crawford of Browns Summit, was taken to a local hospital and has since died.
There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
