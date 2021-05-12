Brenner Children’s Hospital holding vaccination events for 12- to 15-year-olds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brenner Children’s Hospital will hold vaccination events for childen ages 12 to 15.

The first event will be held this Saturday, May 15, at Winston-Salem State University’s Anderson Center, located at 1545 Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

The second event will be held Saturday, May 22, at Providence Place, located at 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850 in High Point.

Adolescents should be accompanied by a parent, guardian or another adult.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 336-70-COVID (336-702-6843). Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter