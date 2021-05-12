Brenner Children’s Hospital holding vaccination events for 12- to 15-year-olds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brenner Children’s Hospital will hold vaccination events for childen ages 12 to 15.

The first event will be held this Saturday, May 15, at Winston-Salem State University’s Anderson Center, located at 1545 Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

The second event will be held Saturday, May 22, at Providence Place, located at 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850 in High Point.

Adolescents should be accompanied by a parent, guardian or another adult.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 336-70-COVID (336-702-6843). Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of vaccination.