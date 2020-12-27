UPDATE: Police confirm one shot at Valley View Mall; search for shooter continues

UPDATE 8:35 p.m.: Roanoke Police have released additional information on Saturday night’s incident at Valley View Mall.

Police were dispatched to the mall at 6:37 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired inside of the mall on the upper level.

When police arrived, they found an individual who had been shot.

That person was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Additional officers with Roanoke Police as well as Roanoke County Police and the Virginia State Police responded to safely evacuate the mall.

The initial investigation determined the incident began with a verbal altercation when one of the people involved began shooting. That’s when the yet-to-be identified person was shot.

Police say no arrests have been made and nobody is currently in custody.

PRESS RELEASE: More information about the incident that occurred at Valley View Mall earlier tonight. Please see the release below for more. pic.twitter.com/IWOkwCEqUY — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) December 27, 2020

The investigation into the shooting continues and police are telling everyone to avoid Valley View Mall until further notice.

If you have information about this shooting, you are asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text Roanoke Police at 274637. Please begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure the text is properly sent. Calls and text can both remain anonymous.

WFXR News has a crew on the scene. We will have a live report tonight on WFXR News First at Ten.

Police continue investigating the shooting at Valley View Mall in Roanoke Saturday night. (Image courtesy of Thom Brewer/WFXR News).

Police speaking to media outside of Valley View Mall in Roanoke after the shooting. (Image courtesy of Thom Brewer/WFXR News).

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are on scene after shots were allegedly fired inside Valley View Mall.

According to scanner traffic, the incident happened inside JcPenney’s. Four to five shots were believed to have been heard. One witness stated he believed it happened on the first floor of the department store.

Dispatchers say one person has been shot.

WFXR has a crew headed to the scene. Tune in to WFXR First at Ten for the latest information.

