Brazilian sports stadium turns into hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sports stadium in Brazil is being turned into an open-air hospital to handle cases from the coronavirus outbreak.

The 45,000-seat Pacaembu stadium in São Paulo is expected to house more than 200 beds for minor cases of COVID-19.

It should be ready in 10 days.

The stadium is near several key hospitals in Brazil's biggest metropolis, which is the national epicenter of the disease.

As of Monday afternoon, Brazil had more than 1,600 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths.

Almost all arenas used in the 2014 World Cup have been offered by clubs as open-air hospitals and health care units.

Most patients who contract the new coronavirus develop only mild symptoms and recover after about two weeks.

But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by those with no visible symptoms.

For older adults and people with underlying health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.