BrassCraft Manufacturing and Davidson County Schools form new partnership

THOMASVILLE N.C. -- A new partnership between BrassCraft Manufacturing and Davidson County Schools is allowing students to take the lead and be involved in important decisions.

Skyler Stumper is one of six interns at the Thomasville plumbing manufacturer. As he packs fittings coming out of a giant machine, his job is to figure out how the assembly can be done faster.

"When you are out on the floor and look at where the machines are, it looks like it wouldn't be that much of a big deal," Stumper said.

But the placement of every machine is critical. All the equipment and manpower has to fit together. At the end of Stumper's internship, he has to give his bosses an efficiency report.

"At the end of the project, they will have to come and do a presentation on what they accomplished during their internship, how they benefited BrassCraft and how BrassCraft benefited them," said Wanda Richardson, the Director of Manufacturing for BrassCraft's Thomasville location.

As a former educator, she is excited about the new relationship with Davidson County Schools. Plus the interns are showing they can handle important tasks.

"We've heard nothing but positive results on all of them in terms of their willingness to be engaged and learn," Richardson said. "The associates on the floor are tickled to have them."

The interns are getting experiences in areas like workplace safety and quality control. LeeAnn Tuttle-Thomas is the Career and Technical Education Director for Davidson County Schools. She believes the new partnership will help interns develop must-have job skills.

"Any work-based learning opportunities give us a chance, allows kids to see the difference between working on the job and what we are learning in the classroom," Tuttle-Thomas said.

Thanks to the internship program, Dallas Burton now has a better idea about what he wants to do and where he wants to work after high school graduation.

"I've been on the edgy side of what I wanted to do for a while," Burton said. "This gives me a place to aim."

After graduation, there's a chance the six interns could work at BrassCraft. Or they could pursue higher education if they receive a scholarship from BrassCraft.